BOZEMAN, MT — For much of Montana’s early life, the grain elevator was the parker post for the community.

Artist Tom Gillian says you can’t ignore them.

“Well, you can’t ignore a grain elevator. Like we were saying earlier, you could be lost and you know where the railroad track is when you see a grain elevator,” he said.

Gillian has painted several Montana grain elevators, including the one that used to stand in Cascade, not far from his studio.

For Bozeman artist Jim Dick, painting elevators is more personal. He grew up on the Highline, and the elevator meant something special to him.

“I vividly remember the elevator man handing me the check afterward, and it was just a good feeling to kind of come full circle on it because you can be hailed out and many other things you’re not always guaranteed you get to sell wheat,” Dick said.

Hear more from both artists below:

Preserving Montana's Silent Giants through art

Both have helped preserve Montana’s silent giants in an artistic way. Both have also had their paintings on display in the A. Banks Gallery in Bozeman.

For owner Alissa Hammond, elevator paintings spark a different reaction from visitors than many other subject matters.

“It creates a conversation with us that maybe other art wouldn’t strike up because they want to talk about what town it was from. And I think we’re kind of losing that here in Montana.”

Gillian painting of the Cascade elevator is all that remains. The structure collapsed several years ago. He called his painting “Cascade Highrise.” His grain elevator paintings share a common thread, and it is poignant.

“I think they’re all sunsets, so there’s that subliminal message in there that this is the end, the sunset of another time,” he said.

Jim Dick’s paintings remain personal. For him, the grain elevator was an important part of his early life, and painting them brings that time back to life.

“I just have good memories of that part. We just didn’t go to town that often, so sometimes they had a Coke machine, and you know in one of those rare times in the summer you could have a coke. Today those are available to us everywhere but at that time it was like a special event,” Dick said.

As you drive around Montana, look for these Silent Giants, and if you’re lucky enough to find one of Jim or Tom’s paintings, think about the story they tell about a community and a time now fading into memory.