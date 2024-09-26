Got corgis? A dog-loving group in Bozeman just might be for you

BOZEMAN — The Corgis of Bozeman gathered at Lewis and Bark Dog Park on Saturday for a puppy playdate—so of course, the puparazzi had to show up!

“I call him my little cat-dog-fox. Because they have dog qualities, they have cat qualities. But then they can be very playful like a little fox,” says corgi lover Natalie.

I spoke with Natalie about her Corgi, Nash. She tells me she’s wanted a corgi her entire life.

“This is my first corgi I've had, and I am addicted to them; that’s why we come to these playdates,” says Natalie.

And Natalie is not the only one obsessed with Corgis.

“Corgi meetups are kind of a common thing in all cities for corgi people," she says. "So I used to go to them in Phoenix and then looked on Facebook and found one here."

The Gallatin Valley Corgi Club is a local group of corgi lovers that meet up every so often for corgi playdates. And with nearly 1,000 followers on Facebook, these playdates are more like a “paw-rty”.

Anyone is welcome to attend these corgi playdates, whether you have one or not, to join in on the furry fun. I even made a friend named Maki who gave me a little kiss, mid-interview.

I asked Maki’s owner, who’s been to a few of these playdates now, what it means to him to have a corgi community in Bozeman?

“I love it, it’s super cool. Obviously, they’re a super unique dog, and I think they’re gaining in popularity. They’re just such quirky and goofy dogs that it’s fun to get them all together to see all their little personalities."

And Nicole Hamley tells me she’s been coming to these corgi meetups since the very first one, in February of 2019, when she didn’t even have a corgi. Now she has three, so I asked why she loves corgis.

“Look at how cute he is—how could you not?” Nicole told me as she showed off one of her corgis, Rocky. “And look at the little booty. They’re just the best dogs ever."

And Rocky gave a quick bark of agreement right after.

If you want to join in on the corgi fun, visit the Gallatin Valley Corgi Club Facebook page.