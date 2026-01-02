'Go Cats go!': Fans send off Bobcats to Nashville ahead of FCS Championship

BOZEMAN — It’s almost FCS Championship time, and that means the Cats are off to Nashville. From Bobcat Stadium to 19th Avenue, Bobcat fans wished the team luck as they headed to the airport on Friday afternoon.

“Just to send them off and we’re excited for them, and wishing them luck and hope they bring us home a big win,” said Cats fan and MSU alum Georgine Cornell.

“Just want to wish them luck in Nashville and bring back a national championship,” said one family.

“We just want to see the team off and wave our flag. We took it off our house,” said Mike Cloud.

Cloud graduated from MSU in 2009.

“I just recently moved back, but really never missed a Bobcat game in all the time I was away working,” said Cloud.

Cloud says he is a big-time Bobcat fan who went to all but one game this season. Now, he’s off to Nashville with high hopes.

“We fly out Sunday,” said Cloud. “I can’t stop reading about the information online, analyzing the two teams, but I do think we have it over Illinois State.”

Cloud is not the only one at Friday’s sendoff that’s headed to Nashville.

“Let’s go, Cats, let's beat those Redbirds," said Pat, a Bobcat fan. "We’ll see you in Nashville tomorrow; we leave at 6 a.m. Go Cats!"

Others are watching from Bozeman.

“We’re big fans,” said Cornell. “We’re going to watch it on TV.”

Outside the stadium on Friday afternoon, energy was high. From flags to signs to cheering, fans of all ages were excited to wish the Bobcats luck as they make their journey to Nashville.

And in typical Bobcat fashion, all of the fans shared the same sentiment for coming out to send off the team:

“Go, Cats go!” said Cloud.

“Go Cats!” said Cornell.

“Eat chips, Grizzlies, go Cats go!” said two young fans.