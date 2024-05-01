Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraiser set to launch for its 10th year

BOZEMAN — Chet sits down with One Valley Community Foundation CEO Bridget Wilkinson to talk about this year's 24-hour fundraising blitz, Give Big Gallatin Valley.

Give Big Gallatin Valley kicks off its tenth year on Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m. Give Big is a 24-hour fundraiser for non-profits in Gallatin County.

It started trying to raise $100,000 for 100 non-profits. This year, the goal is to raise $3 million for 273 organizations.

New this year are Give Big community celebrations in several locations, including Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky , and West Yellowstone.