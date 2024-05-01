Watch Now
Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraiser set to launch for its 10th year

MTN's Chet Layman sits down with One Valley Community Foundation CEO Bridget Wilkinson to talk about this year's 24-hour fundraising blitz, Give Big Gallatin Valley.
Posted at 8:06 AM, May 01, 2024
Give Big Gallatin Valley kicks off its tenth year on Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m. Give Big is a 24-hour fundraiser for non-profits in Gallatin County.

It started trying to raise $100,000 for 100 non-profits. This year, the goal is to raise $3 million for 273 organizations.

New this year are Give Big community celebrations in several locations, including Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky , and West Yellowstone.

