Give Big Gallatin Valley exceeds 2024 goal of raising $3 million

BOZEMAN — The final numbers have come in from this year's Give Big Gallatin Valley, with the event reporting more than $3 million raised for nonprofits in 2024.

Give Big Gallatin Valley raised $3,123,589 during the event held last week, with almost 6,000 donors giving big. There were 272 organizations that benefited from this year's generosity.

This was the tenth year of the event, which raises funds for local non-profit groups and organizations.

One nonprofit, Cancer Support Community Montana, was able to raise over $40,000 during this event.

“All of our programs and services are completely free of charge. So that money will help us continue to be able to provide those crucial emotional support programs for cancer patients and their families in our valley,” says Jasmine Surina, development director for Cancer Support Community Montana.

Jasmine says the Give Big event helps their nonprofit raise money as well as raise awareness.

“Our connection with Give Big has always brought us together as a community, but also has taught new people about our organization and the work that we’re doing,” says Jasmin.

Almost 13,000 gifts were also donated during the Give Big event. Cancer Support Community Montana received 234 of those.