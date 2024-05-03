Give Big Gallatin Valley aiming to raise $3M by Friday night

BOZEMAN — Give Big Gallatin Valley set the ambitious goal of raising $3 million for local nonprofits with the 2024 edition of the annual 24-hour fundraiser.

People have until 6 p.m. Friday, May 3 to contribute. See how nonprofits like Greater Impact, along with program sponsor One Valley Community Foundation prepped for this year's event. And you can keep track of how close GBGV is to reaching its 2024 goal here.

Watch the report from MTN's Cassidy Powers here: