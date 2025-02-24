Gallatin High School's Erica Schnee reflects on being named Principal of the Year

BOZEMAN — Last month, Gallatin High School Principal Erica Schnee was selected as the recipient of the 2025 Montana Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Principal of the Year award at the annual Montana Principals Conference.

Schnee’s office is showered in memories and memorabilia of her many years in education.

“I went through K-12 in the Bozeman school district, so I started that journey when I was four years old in kindergarten,” Schnee says.

Gallatin High School opened its doors during the pandemic in the fall of 2020.

Schnee says starting a school from the ground up was no easy feat.

“Because of the transition to two high schools from this community, I cared a lot about how it went for the whole community. I wanted it to be a positive transition, ultimately leading me to apply for the principal job,” Schnee says.

As Schnee looks out at the sea of students bustling to their next class, some students reflect on the journey that has made the Raptor spirit come to life.

“At Gallatin, Miss Schnee values every student. I think that is huge because no matter the space they are in, no matter their background, everyone has a place here, and Miss Schnee supports everyone,” one student says.

“I was named the Montana Principal of the Year, which is an enormous honor. I take that honor very seriously, and it inspires me to continue to work very hard and do a good job to make sure that I represent our school and our state well at all of those different levels,” Schnee says.

Senior Allister thinks there is no one more deserving than Schnee.

“I don't think there is going to be any principal who has the level of commitment and love for the students that she has, so there is no doubt in my mind that she should have won that,” Allister says.

As Schnee looks to the future, she says, “One characteristic of mine is that I always love learning and helping educate people. So, I am just looking forward to that conference and the opportunity to continue to learn from others and how we can always do things differently and try to improve.”