Gallatin County's new courts building in final stretch after 2 years of construction

BOZEMAN — Three years ago, Gallatin County voters approved a bond that would construct a new county courts building. Construction has been going on for two years, and it's now in the home stretch.

“Very exciting for everybody to get out of the old, existing building into the new,” says Gallatin County Chief Operations Manager Nick Borzak. "It's the length of a football field from one end to the other."

Borzak walks down a long hall as the $46 million courts building gets the finishing touches installed.

“It's acoustic finishings. Starting up on mechanical systems,” says Borzak.

In 2021, Gallatin County voters approved $29 million to construct the building which will have seven courtrooms for Youth, Justice, and District courts.

“Under budget, hopefully it'll stay that way. Fingers crossed,” says Borzak.

As crews work on the final details of the 67,000-square-foot building, Gallatin County is also asking artists to provide artwork for the new building.

“A committee that will sit down, score everything, and select what we deem appropriate for the building,” says Borzak.

Borzak says the process to begin moving out of the Law and Justice Center is expected to begin in December.

“Then the first week of January for officially moving everybody into the building,” says Borzak.

The new Gallatin County Courthouse is expected to open up to the public by the middle of January 2025. The demolition of the old Law & Justice Center will be around March.