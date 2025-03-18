Gallatin County's Hidden Creek affordable housing development getting closer to the finish line

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County hosted an information meeting regarding an affordable housing project they are working to get off the ground.

“It's an affordable housing project that is kind of a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” says Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown.

Watch the story here:

Proposed Bozeman affordable housing development making progress

Gallatin County is on the road to building more than 182 affordable units. The development in Bozeman is being called Hidden Creek.

“So, we're trying to be really transparent, sensitive, but also get a housing project done that I think will be transformative for this community,” says Brown.

The next step for Hidden Creek is the City of Bozeman's development review. The county received a funding milestone last year.

“The low-income housing tax credits from the state Housing Board last fall, and the goal is to start construction by August or September of this year,” says Brown.

One neighbor I spoke to who did not want to appear on camera said she is in favor of seeing affordable development but worried about the congestion the project could bring.

“Folks are worried about their quality of life in their neighborhood. Cars, traffic, parking,” says Brown.

As the county moves forward, commissioners are hoping the project attracts employers.

“Opportunities for, different employers to invest in some of those homes in Gallatin County, hopefully will invest in one or two of those units,” says Brown.

The City of Bozeman still needs to approve the development in the coming months.