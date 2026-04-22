Gallatin County Study Commission proposes non-partisan elections as a ballot initative

BOZEMAN — In 2024, the Gallatin County Local Government Study Commission was elected by voters to look into the current form and structure of the county government. Now, they’re proposing a ballot initiative that would include moving to non-partisan elections.

“I think we should always look at ways to improve the electoral process,” said Paul Macdowell.

Macdowell has lived in Bozeman for 15 years.

He says he has heard of the commission before, but does not agree with the proposed ballot initiative of moving to non-partisan elections, meaning no parties listed.

“That doesn’t make sense, a non-partisan election. We have a two-party system; you can’t have a non-party election,” said Macdowell. “That’s the way our election system is set up: to fund two parties. I wish it were more.”

WATCH: Gallatin County Study Commission proposes non-partisan elections as ballot initative

Gallatin County Study Commission proposes non-partisan elections as ballot initative

Multiple people MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with, who did not want to appear on camera, said they are in favor of non-partisan elections.

Jeff Krauss, three-time Mayor of Bozeman, and now chair of the Gallatin County Local Government Study Commission, says he and other study commission members hope this measure would encourage more people to run.

“One thing we did hear is this highly partisan political environment… It’s preventing people who might be otherwise qualified from running,” said Krauss.

As to how the study commission came about? According to Montana law, every 10 years, voters get to decide whether they want their form of government reviewed. The last time this happened in Gallatin County was 1994.

A study commission is formed, made up of seven elected citizens and a county commissioner, who look into the current form of government and how it’s working.

“And then we study the other forms of government available to a county under Montana law and write a report that compares those two things and comes up with any suggestions,” said Krauss.

Since being elected, Krauss says the commission has focused on conducting interviews with officials and surveying county employees and voters.

Now, they are bringing their findings to the public with listening sessions across the county, starting with one in Three Forks on Wednesday.

“I hope people will come out and tell us what they think of the tentative report,” said Krauss. “We wouldn’t have listening sessions unless we were going to listen.”

As to why the study commission is important:

“I think what it provides to the voters is a lot of assurance that government is accountable and that there’s an amount of transparency,” said Krauss.

Macdowell shares the same sentiment.

“I love the fact that they look into it, and they should do it every year,” said Macdowell.