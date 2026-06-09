Butte carnival ride accident: Witnesses rushed to help teen boy after falling from Yoyo ride

BUTTE — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured over the weekend after falling from a carnival ride in Butte Sunday evening.

The boy fell from the Yoyo ride and hit the ground, witnesses said. He was airlifted to a Kalispell hospital with multiple injuries.

Witnesses said the boy flew from the Yoyo, a ride that spins seats attached by metal chains, and hit the cement. The website "Chancerides.com" states that 32 passengers can be on the ride at once. According to the boy's father, the 13-year-old was airlifted to a Kalispell hospital. He suffered multiple injuries to his arms and legs, as well as serious injuries to his head.

WATCH: A 13-year-old fell from a carnival ride in Butte. Here's what witnesses saw

13-year-old boy seriously injured after falling from carnival ride in Butte, witnesses say

Harper Jaegar, 13, and her friends witnessed the fall from the Ferris wheel after they had just gotten off the Yoyo.

"We were on the Ferris wheel. We had just gotten off the Yoyo, and, like, we saw like something, like falling. We didn't really know what it was," Jaegar said.

Micah Bergren also witnessed the incident.

"In a flash, I see this person from the corner of my eye kind of fly out of one of the rides and hit the cement," Bergren said.

Holly Dryden was on the Ferris wheel when the boy fell. With 20 years of experience as a first responder, she immediately sprang into action.

"I was really concerned for his life," Dryden said.

Dryden noticed the boy was bleeding badly from his face and head.

"I saw him land and just watched him... It sucks to say...kinda bounce and whack his head," Dryden said.

"I realized there could be some pretty traumatic injuries to his bones and stuff," Dryden said.

Her main concern was keeping the boy breathing.

"He was not responsive at all, just totally unconscious, not responding to any communications or even stimuli," Dryden said.

Dryden and others helped the boy and waited for an ambulance.

"We just stayed with him and made sure he had a heartbeat," Dryden said.

Bergren spoke out about safety concerns on his YouTube channel, while others reached out expressing anger and sadness over the incident.

"This isn't something that shouldn't happen a lot or happen at all," Jaegar said.

Dryden said she hopes the boy and his family can recover from the ordeal.

"I hope that he's okay and that his family gets through it and they can reach out if they need anything," Dryden said.

Police continue their investigation into the incident.

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