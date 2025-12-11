Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, MHP looking for man on Hwy 191

Man had been arrested, but fled on foot
BOZEMAN — Early Thursday morning, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Montana Highway Patrol in locating a man who had been arrested but fled on foot.

A GCSO K9 unit and drones were used in an attempt to track and locate the man near mile marker 63 on Highway 191.

According to a release, the man was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor, and his identification was known to the Highway Patrol. Due to dangerous terrain and weather conditions, the search was called off at approximately 10:00 am. There will continue to be a law enforcement presence in the area.

The man is not known to be armed or dangerous; however, the sheriff's office asks that people report any suspicious persons or activities in the area of MM63 to Gallatin County Dispatch.

