UPDATED: Lincoln County flooding prompts state of emergency declaration

NEW INFORMATION: 2:00 p.m. - December 11, 2025

LIBBY — The Lincoln County commissioners have declared a state of emergency, and an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated in response to Thursday's flooding conditions.

The Lincoln County Emergency Response Center can be reached at 406-293-6295.

Lincoln County Emergency Management reports that flooding conditions in southern Lincoln County are evolving and that residents should remain alert and follow safety guidance.

A map of current road and bridge closures can be found here.



City of Libby Boil Water Order

The City of Libby is under a boil water order until further notice. A boil order means:



All water intended for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

This order is precautionary but essential to protect public health during flood-related impacts to the water system.

Shelter and Animal Support

The American Red Cross has been mobilized and enroute to local shelters.

Residents in the Libby area who need shelter can go to the Libby Assembly of God at 105 Collins Avenue in Libby. Pets are welcome outside of the facility under owners' control.

Large animals and livestock may be taken to J. Neils Memorial Park. People are asked to coordinate with Dallas Bowe at 406-291-2341.

Public Information Updates

Ongoing updates will be posted on the Lincoln County Health Department Facebook page.

Residents are encouraged to follow the page closely for official guidance, health notices, and new information.

Safety Reminders

Lincoln County Emergency Management urges the community to take the following precautions:



Avoid all high water—never walk, drive, or ride through flooded areas.

Do not bypass road or bridge closure signs. Conditions may be unstable or unsafe even when water recedes.

Give first responders space to work. Avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas.

Take steps to protect yourself and your property, including preparing for potential evacuations, securing valuables, and monitoring weather alerts.

People should have an evacuation plan for pets and livestock. The Lincoln County Animal Shelter does have crates available. Call 406-293-5665 for additional information.

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is providing an update on several roads and bridges that have been impacted by flooding.



Libby Creek Bridge on Farm to Market: Washed Out

Granite Creek Bridge: Washed Out

Libby Creek Road: Washed Out

Keeler Creek Bridge: Washed Out

5th Street Extension: Compromised

Hwy 2 South (MP 44): Standing Water / Hazardous Conditions

People are asked to avoid all of the impacted areas.

View a map of the impacted roads and bridges here.

Sandbags are available at the following locations (self-fill only):



TCI Gravel Pit – Farm to Market & Hammer Cutoff

Wards Road

Pioneer Park

County Shop, Libby: 674 County Shop Rd

County Shop, Troy – Missoula Ave

Ski Dale Hill parking lot

(Volunteers may be present to help, but no sandbag delivery is available.)

Watch: Raw video from an MTN News crew entering Libby

RAW VIDEO: Flooding in Libby

An emergency shelter remains available for residents displaced by flooding at Wilkinson Hall – Assembly of God Church, 105 Collins Avenue in Libby.

The City of Libby has issued a boil order for all municipal water users.

The Sheriff's Office is still requesting neccessary travel only in Lincoln County due to flooding, rock and mud slides areas across the county.

Several CODERED alerts have been sent out. Sign up for CODERED here.

LIBBY — Libby Schools are sending students home early on Thursday and parents are being asked to pick up their children. Classes have also been called off for Friday.

Middle School and fifth/sixth grade basketball vs. Eureka, scheduled for Thursda,y has been canceled. Additionally, the freshman basketball jamboree in Polson has been canceled due to flooding in Libby.

Troy Schools had previously announced that classes were called off on Thursday.

Nathan Cernick Flooding in Libby on December 11, 2025.

The Lincoln County Health Department reports that an emergency shelter has been set up for people who have been displaced by flooding.

The shelter is available at Wilkinson Hall at the Assembly of God Church, which is located at 105 Collins Avenue in Libby.

There is an active evacuation order for Tailback Road in Troy.

People who need to evacuate large animals can take them to the rodeo grounds at J. Neils Memorial Park on Montana Highway 37 in Libby.

Sandbagging material is available for the public at the following locations (bring your own shovel):

Libby



Wards Trucking on Wards Road 36 Wards Road

Pioneer Park 505 W Balsam

303 Hammer Cutoff

Troy:



County Shop 1210 E Missoula Ave.

The health department also reports that a boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Libby.

The following information is from the Lincoln County Health Department:

Flood Update



Farm to Market Road- impassable at 2.5 mile marker

Libby Creek Road- last 1.5 miles washed out

Lake Creek Road- Washed out at Keeler Creek

Highway 56 is closed from mile 16.7 to 17.2 according to MT DOT

The Montana Department of Transportation is also reporting that Granite Creek Road is closed from Charles Ave to Highland Drive south of Libby.

People are advised to use extreme caution while moving about Lincoln County and to travel only if necessary.

Do not approach washed-out roads or bridges, do not try to drive through standing or running water, and stay out of the way of first responders.

Residents with questions can call 406-293-6295.

Flathead Electric Cooperative reports 285 members were without power in the Libby area as of 10:50 a.m. (view the latest FEC power outages here)

Severe weather in Northwest Montana has prompted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office to request necessary travel only.

The Sheriff's Office notes on social media that there is "flooding, rock and mud slides in all areas across the county."

A video provided to MTN by Mark Wigner shows that a bridge along Farm to Market Road has partially collapsed.

The National Weather Service Office reports that the bridge over Libby Creek on Farm To Market Road has failed.

NWS also reports residents at the end of Vicks Lane off of Farm To Market Road are under a foot of water from Libby Creek.

Mark Wigner

The following video of Libby Creek was provided by Judy McKay:

Lincoln County Flooding

Several CODERED alerts have been sent out. Sign up for CODERED here.

The City of Troy reports heavy rains overnight and that several lower areas have experienced flooding.

St. Haul Road/Garrison Road is closed by Callahan Bridge, and the Troy Museum/Callahan Park is closed.

The Troy School District has also cancelled classes for the day.



The Montana Department of Transportation reports Montana Highway 56 is closed between mile marker 16.7 and mile marker 172 just south of Bull Lake.

Montana Secondary Highway 482, Farm to Market Road, is closed south of Libby.

The National Weather Service reports approximately 6 inches of water is over the road on West 2nd Street by Parmenter Creek in the Libby area.

NWS also reports the 5th Street bridge is underwater at Libby Creek and that the road is closed.

Click here for the latest MDT road closure information.

Gov. Greg Gianforte says he is monitoring the flooding and Montana Disaster and Emergency Services is sending resources to assist Lincoln County.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: