Gallatin County ranks as drunkest county in the US, according to CDC data

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County has recently been labeled number one for something in America—but it’s probably not for what you expected.

“If that's what we got labeled, then I think we’re doing quite a well job,” says Will Hope.

Hope is the general manager of the Rocking R Bar, a popular bar located on Main Street in downtown Bozeman. When asked if he knew Gallatin County is the drunkest county in America, he said: “You know I didn't, and I guess one of the reasons I didn't really realize that is that I think we do have a lot of drinking that goes on, but that's what happens in a college town.”

Hope also tells me he thinks Rocking R Bar and other establishments are responsible with the way they serve customers.

“We also make sure we don’t over-serve people—because it’s obviously a liability thing and two, it's not an ethical thing to do as well,” he says.

According to a recent CDC study, 26.8% of people who live in Gallatin County drink excessively, making it the drunkest county in the U.S.

“Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is two to three drinks an hour is extensive,” says Hope.

As for extensive, the CDC states that among binge-drinking adults in Montana, 25% consume at least nine drinks per occasion.

“So that tells me that we obviously have a problem, “ says Captain Matt Boxmeyer who has been with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office for around 16 years.

He believes the reason why is due to partying.

“Everything that you go do, it’s bring your own beer. There's always beer provided; it seems like every time you get together and have any type of party, beer is a vital component of that.” says Boxmeyer.

According to the CDC, 25% of adults in Montana who binge drink do so at least five times per month. On average, more than 850 people die every year from excessive drinking, including health issues and motor vehicle accidents.

“Alcohol and overconsumption of alcohol has deadly consequences. And you can ask any of the family members that have lost somebody recently," says Boxmeyer.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation’s website, Montana has one of the highest fatality rates in the nation for number of deaths caused by impaired driving. In 2020, 66% of all vehicle accidents were the result of impaired driving.

“Alcohol affects people and it affects them for a very long time," Boxmeyer says.

If you or anyone you know needs help, you may contact the 24/7 Alcohol Awareness Hotline at 855-955-0771 or click here.