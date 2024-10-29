Gallatin County one step closer to breaking ground on affordable housing project

Affordable housing has been in short supply here in the Gallatin Valley for years now, and Gallatin County owns a piece of land which they are now one step closer to turning into affordable housing.

“I had nearly given up about six months ago,” says Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown.

The empty plot of land behind the Gallatin County Rest Home is now one step closer to being the site of affordable housing.

“Were in housing crisis as a society. Our entire country is, let alone Bozeman, Gallatin County. we have to get creative with how we use the assets,” says Brown.

Gallatin County is using its land behind the rest of the home to develop 178 affordable housing units.

“Building has gotten so extreme in this community. And the financial stack that we've had to put together to make this project possible is so complicated,” says Brown.

Last week, the county received approval from the state housing board to secure nine-percent low-income tax credits to help fund the project.

“They are awarded every year. And, our project is just going to fly now,” says Brown.

The development is slated to have 30 units targeting people who make 30% of the area median income.

“Which is unheard of. Those projects, those types of units are unattainable in a free market,” says Brown.

The next step for the county is to go through the application process with the City of Bozeman.

“We have to go through the subdivision review with the city,” says Brown.

If approved by the city, the county hopes to begin construction as soon as possible.

“We should be breaking ground in 2025,” says Brown.