Gallatin County commissioners pass resolution opposing federal cuts to Forest Service

Gallatin County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday opposing DOGE jobs cuts to the US Forest Service and asking the Montana congressional delegation to reverse the firings.

"We know that Hyalite is one of the most popular recreation areas in the entire Custer-Gallatin and is near and dear to the hearts of our residents,” says Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer.

The Forest Service has cut around 10% of its workforce across the country, including dozens of jobs locally.

“So, impacting the use and the future management of that area is a considerable impact. It affects our economy locally as far as our recreation economy, people coming here to visit,” says Boyer.

Gallatin County commissioners passed a resolution sharing their opposition saying that it's having a negative impact on Gallatin County and several other counties across southern Montana.