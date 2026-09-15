Future of Livingston's Outdoor Pool Back Before City Commission

LIVINGSTON, Mont. — The future of Livingston’s 77-year-old outdoor pool is back before the City Commission Tuesday night.

The Miles Park outdoor pool closed for the season Aug. 12, but the conversation over what happens to the facility next is not over.

The Sept. 15, 2026 agenda has set aside time for the commission to discuss the operations and facility of the pool.

The memo does not specify a recommendation for what should happen to the pool. Instead, it includes a blank motion for commissioners to complete during the discussion.

The city says the pool is not funded beyond August 2026 and the current plan is not to reopen it. However, no final plans have been made for the facility, with the decision expected to come back before the commission.

Courtesy Agenda item Livingston City Commission

The pool was constructed in 1949 and has provided educational, fitness and recreational programming to the community for decades.

In 2026, the pool operated for approximately 65 days, serving about 280 households, representing roughly 450 unique individuals who purchased seasonal passes, in addition to camps, classes and other users.

The city has cited several ongoing issues with the aging facility, including unidentified leaks that result in an estimated 700 to 1,000 gallons of water loss per hour, a non-functioning water circulation system and periodic failures of the chlorination system.

RELATED: Livingston to close historic city pool after 2026 summer season (JULY 06, 2026)

Livingston to close historic city pool after 2026 summer season

The pool has experienced structural and mechanical problems for decades, according to the city, resulting in periodic closures.

The discussion comes after longtime Livingston resident Melanie Maganias began an effort to convince the city to keep the pool open for at least one more year.

Maganias collected more than 320 signatures in 10 days as part of an effort to show city leaders there is still community interest in an outdoor pool.

RELATED: Livingston resident pushes to keep 77-year-old pool open for another summer (AUG. 21, 2026)

Livingston resident pushes to keep 77-year-old pool open for another summer

The city is also moving toward the opening of the Gateway Wellness Center, which is expected to include two indoor pools. The city currently anticipates the wellness center will open in February 2027.

The Livingston City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

