After serving generations of swimmers since 1949, the Livingston city pool is scheduled to close at the end of the 2026 summer season as city leaders say the aging facility has reached the end of its lifespan.

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Livingston to close historic city pool after 2026 summer season

"Currently as we have scheduled this summer is the last season for this pool," Livingston Parks Superintendent Mike Skaggs said.

Skaggs said many of the pool's most significant problems are hidden below the surface, including aging infrastructure in the pump room.

The facility loses an average of 1,000 gallons of water every hour because of leaks, he said. The pool's gutter system, which is designed to recirculate water, is also no longer functioning.

"Common practice is 75% of that should return to the gutter system. We have 0%," Skaggs said.

He estimated it would take at least $750,000 to begin addressing the facility's most pressing maintenance needs.

Rather than investing in major repairs to the seasonal outdoor pool, city leaders are focused on a long-term replacement.

Livingston City Manager Grant Gager said a community wellness center has been planned for decades and will provide year-round recreational opportunities.

"It was very high on the list, as was an indoor walking track and more indoor gymnasium space. I am happy to say that the donor-funded project delivers on all those goals for the community," Gager said.

Construction is already underway at the corner of Gallatin and North M streets. The approximately $29 million facility will include multiple pools, a waterslide and indoor recreation space. It's modeled as a 90% replica of the wellness center in Great Falls.

"It's about a $29 million project all together, and it is 100% donor funded. There is no taxpayer dollars being used in the design and construction of the building," Gager said. The wellness center is expected to open in February 2027.

News of the outdoor pool's planned closure has generated strong reaction from residents, with many sharing memories of learning to swim there and asking whether fundraising efforts could help keep the pool open.

Gager said the city has not yet been approached by any organized groups interested in partnering to preserve the facility but remains open to discussions.

"As of yet, I haven't been contacted by any of the groups, who've asked for any partnership, but my door is always open, and we are willing to explore anything here in Livingston," Gager said.