Fundraiser launched for children of man murdered near Big Sky as the search for his killer continues

A fundraiser in support of Dustin Kjersem’s children describes him as “a loving, helpful, and adoring father, an avid outdoorsman, and a skilled tradesman who could have been the one who framed your house, poured your foundation, or installed your countertop.”

On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, Kjersem, 35 of Belgrade, was found dead in a tent in the Moose Creek area north of Big Sky. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation into his death.

The organizer of the GoFundMe campaign says donations “will be set up in a trust that will directly benefit Dustin's children."

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sister of Dustin Kjersem asks community to help find his killer

Sister of man murdered near Big Sky asks community to help find his killer

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Sheriff's Office held a press conference and asked the public for any information that could help identify Dustin's killer.

Jillian Price, Kjersem's sister, spoke at the press conference and said, “There is someone in our valley that is capable of truly heinous things. Please, if you were in Moose Creek at any time from Thursday to Saturday, please call and talk. Even if you think you didn't see anything."

Kjersem was last seen on Thursday afternoon, Oct 10 driving a black 2013 Ford F-150 with a black topper and a silver aluminum ladder rack.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office wants to hear from anyone who:



Was in the Moose Creek area, anytime from Thursday evening, Oct. 10 through Saturday morning, Oct. 12

Anyone with trail or game cameras in the Moose Creek area, even if the footage seems irrelevant

Anyone with in-car cameras traveling in the Moose Creek area during this time frame

Anyone who saw Kjersem's truck in the area

Anyone who saw anything out of place or out of the ordinary in the areas surrounding Moose Creek.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News that since the press conference, the Sheriff's Office has received 71 tips and leads, and the investigation continues.

To report any information related to Dustin Kjersem's murder:

During the Sheriff’s Office business hours, call (406)-582-2121. You can leave a message if it’s not immediate.

If it is immediate and needs to be discussed outside of business hours, call (406)-582-2100, option 1. That brings you to dispatch and they will transfer you to a deputy.