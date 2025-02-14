Founder of Bozeman's 'Mix and Mingle Singles' fostering community connection

BOZEMAN — As Valentine’s Day rolls around, love and loneliness may be on the minds of many. But Bozeman's Mix and Mingle Singles is helping connect people all year long.

"Talking to single people and friends, we all have very fulfilling lives, but there’s still a feeling of wanting connection—face-to-face connection," says Jaimi Boyd, the founder of Mix and Mingle Singles.

Boyd founded the event host business more than 13 years ago, after seeing how complicated the dating sphere had become.

"I decided to throw a potluck at my house, just word of mouth. And your ticket in the door was to bring someone of the opposite sex that you weren't interested in dating," says Boyd.

Being an event planner, Boyd's transition to singles events was smooth, bringing people together through shared activity.

"Then I got a lot of feedback from people saying that this is a need here," she says.

Geared towards people who are tired of the dating and bar scene, Boyd says the connections it created are more than just romantic.

"There’s something about trying something new with a bunch of strangers where you just start as strangers, and you leave as friends," she says.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), loneliness and social isolation are widespread problems in the U.S.

Studies by the CDC reveal that one in three adults report feeling lonely, and one in five report having no social or emotional support.

Boyd says, "When I first started, I did have the vision to have everyone fall in love, get married, and that has happened naturally. But now my focus is just to get people off the couch on a Friday night and create a safe space, welcoming space, for them to come and just connect with other singles."

In the age of dating apps, many people are looking for ways to connect in person. Boyd says singles events are a safe, classy, and low-key way to do it.

"The thing that takes the pressure off with singles events is that you know that everyone who is showing up is there looking for connection," she says.

And Boyd says they’re here to meet people at any stage of their dating journey.

"I consider myself a connector, so to be doing this work is really fulfilling for me. I like to see people come out and show up for themselves; it's just really amazing," she says.

Visit the Mix and Mingle Singles website to see upcoming events.