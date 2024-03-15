Watch Now
'Forever in our hearts': I-Ho Pomeroy, beloved restaurateur and Bozeman city leader, passes away

Beloved Bozeman restauranteur and former city commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has died. According to her family, I-Ho passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024 at her home.
BOZEMAN — Beloved Bozeman restaurateur and former city commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy has died.

According to her family, I-Ho passed away peacefully on March 12 at her home.

I-Ho is best known for the restaurant that bears her name, I-Ho’s Korean Grill. She was a city commissioner until resigning after her cancer diagnosis.

I-Ho's family released the following statement:

1958 - 2024
I-Ho Pomeroy
Forever in our hearts

With profound sadness and heavy hearts, we honor and remember the life of I-Ho Pomeroy, who passed peacefully on the 12th of March 2024, at her home. I-Ho, cherished wife to Derik, devoted mother to Jin-Ju & Yung-Jai, and doting grandmother to James & Jackson, leaves behind an indelible legacy of love, joy, and community. May we all carry that legacy forward in our hearts and interactions.

Details regarding a memorial service will be shared at a later date.

