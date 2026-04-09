Five Butte teenagers survive a terrifying crash after car plummets off a 40-foot cliff near the Big M

BUTTE — Five Butte teenagers survived a terrifying crash after their car plummeted off a 40-foot cliff on a road near the Big M on April 7.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. when the driver of a Subaru overcorrected after taking a sharp curve. Fifteen-year-old Carson Hanson was sitting in the backseat at the time.

"And we overcorrect ourselves, and we fly off a 40-foot cliff at 50 miles an hour and roll about seven times – seven to 10 times—something like that," Hanson said.

Hanson was texting his mother at the moment of the crash.

"It was actually really quiet – the crash – and everyone started screaming and panicking after the crash, but it was terrifying, absolutely terrifying," Hanson said.

WATCH: Five Butte teens survive after their vehicle plummets off a 40-foot cliff

Five Butte teens survive after vehicle plummets off 40-foot cliff

Hanson and another boy checked on their friends before climbing the cliff to flag down an officer. All five teens were initially transported to the Butte hospital.

"It was absolutely terrible, honestly. I'm just glad that all of us are alive, you know, none of us have deadly issues, I guess you could say," Hanson said.

Hanson and another teen, Evelyn Hardman, were then transported to a hospital in Billings. Both suffered similar spinal cord injuries affecting the mid-chest and upper back, which are injuries that often lead to paraplegia.

Kate Hardman reported her daughter, Evelyn, suffered extensive injuries to her wrist and back, but has been able to slowly walk. Evelyn remains in the Billings hospital.

Hanson has been released and faces a long road to recovery. He expects he will have to travel out of town for future appointments to recover from his back injury. Despite his injuries, he still expresses concern for his friend who was driving.

"I know what he did, he didn't mean to do, and I'm just really worried about him. I still love him to death, and I just hope the best on him and his family," Hanson said.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for Hanson and Evelyn's medical care.

"You know, I don't think I'd be here without God. I think he takes a huge role in this...saving all of us... making it to where we all can walk to see another day, ya know. And you know, I'm thankful for what I have right now. You know the injuries that I have now, I can still live with, you know?" Hanson said.

Stef Butori also shared her hopes for the teens following the crash.

"We want all five kids to make a full recovery and be okay with their futures and carry on," Butori said.

Hanson has a message for his fellow classmates who are just learning to drive.

"Just please, don't speed and wear your seatbelts," Hanson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

