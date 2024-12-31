First Presbyterian Church hosts annual Blessing of the Animals service

BOZEMAN — At First Presbyterian Church off Babcock Street, behind its century-old walls, the Sunday after Christmas is reserved for an extra special service. Folks around the valley are able to bring their furry friends for the annual Blessing of the Animals.

“This here is Lexi,” Paula Thomson said as she introduced me to her pup.

Paula has been coming to First Perspiration Church since 2002. She was there for the first pet blessing 14 years ago and has been to nearly every one since. On Sunday she attended church with her dog Lexi and two cats, Oreo and Mia. I asked why she brings her fur babies to be blessed every year.

“I just love the service. It’s more relaxed, it’s casual. Dogs bark along with the songs,” says Paula.

And Paula was right. As I sat through this service, I noticed the dogs even laughed at the jokes.

Dan Holland is a member of First Presbyterian Church. He volunteers to lead this service every year.

“Everyone loves it. There’s some animals that I bet I’ve blessed eight or nine times,” says Dan.

And these animals coming in are more than just cats and dogs.

“There’s been an iguana, so that's fairly unusual,” Dan told me.

Dan and his wife raise chickens and goats. One of which is blessed every year.

“The chickens hadn't been featured for a while, so I figured I'd work those in.”

Halfway through the service, Dan retrieved one of his chickens and blessed it. He then followed with a classic chicken dance.

Fun and games aside, I asked Dan why it’s so important this pet blessing is offered in our community.

“Love is sometimes exhibited more profoundly with our animals than with each other. So if we can learn to love each other as deeply and unconditionally as we love our animals? The world would be a better place," says Dan.

Towards the end of the service, the churchgoers brought up their pets to be blessed. And for Paula, whose pets have been blessed individually in the past?

“I’m going to be retiring next year and moving out of state, so this is my last year. So that's why I brought all three,” Paula tells me.

Paula will be looking for pet blessing services in Washington, where she’s moving. But her advice to folks interested here in the valley?

“We do this every year. The first Sunday after Christmas. So come next year!”