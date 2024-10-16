Fire crews conduct prescribed burn at Hyalite

BOZEMAN — If you saw smoke up at Hyalite on Tuesday, there was no need to call Smokey the Bear. Forest Service employee Morgan de Meyer explains that a prescribed burn took place as a cooperative effort between the city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

"So, the Custer Gallatin has some fire crews out here today, and we are implementing a prescribed burn. It is 119 acres and part of the Bozeman Municipal Watershed project," De Meyer says.

De Meyer says prescribed burns are an essential part of managing the area.

"Reducing the likelihood of a high severity wildfire while protecting our water supply. Eighty percent of Bozeman's water supply comes from the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek drainage," De Meyer says.

According to the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project, "The Bozeman City water plant has a capacity of 22 million gallons per day. Should a severe and extensive wildfire occur in both drainages, the City of Bozeman has about a three-day potable water supply for indoor use only."

Prescribing fire may sound reminiscent of medication, but De Meyer says it's just what the forest needs.

"We are putting fire on the ground; we are in control. To avoid those hotter months when we are not putting the fire on the ground, it's not fully controlled," De Meyer says.

The crews must ensure the conditions are perfect on the day they plan to burn.

"This season, in particular, is ideal for prescribed burning because the soil has more moisture and cooler temperatures. But we still have those dried surface levels to ignite them," De Meyer says.

However, it's more complex than striking a match and waiting for flames.

"So, we go through a lot of planning and checks to make sure it goes as smoothly as possible," De Meyer says.

De Meyer talks with other forest service employees on the radio as she points out affected areas on the map. The Languor area will be closed to the public for several days, and smoke may linger.

"Our national forests are important to people. They are important to me and a lot of people. Everyone finds their solace in it, and to be able to contribute and protect part of that for future generations from now, you can't beat it," De Meyer says.