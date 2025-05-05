BELGRADE — As Cinco de Mayo festivities kick off across the country, locals in Montana are raising their margarita glasses and digging into baskets of chips at Fiesta Mexicana, a family-owned restaurant with locations across the state.

In Belgrade, the restaurant is buzzing with energy, Mexican music, and the unmistakable scent of fresh food, and for the Murillo family, this day is more than just a party.

Watch the story here:

Fiesta Mexicana celebrates Cinco de Mayo at locations throughout Montana

Behind the bar, Juan Murillo mixes drinks with his son, sharing smiles and laughter as they prepare for what’s sure to be a packed house. Fiesta Mexicana, he tells MTN News, is the product of decades of hard work and a dream realized.

“I’ve been working in the business for like 30 years, and then we decided to open the first restaurant in Bozeman, Montana. From there, we opened Belgrade and other locations like Helena, Billings, Laurel. Since then, we have been working together,” Murillo says.

While many Americans associate Cinco de Mayo with parties and drinks, Murillo makes a point to explain the holiday’s true roots.

“Cinco de Mayo was a battle in Mexico, winning to the French,” Murillo says.

He’s referring to the 1862 Battle of Puebla, where Mexican forces defeated the French army in a surprising victory. In Mexico, the day is marked by reenactments in Puebla, where participants dress as soldiers and indigenous fighters who helped claim that historic win.

In the U.S., however, the day has become a vibrant celebration of Mexican-American culture — something Fiesta Mexicana embraces with pride.

“Since we started, we’ve been doing Jell-O shots, margaritas, and presents like shirts,” Murillo says.

Even before 5 p.m., the restaurant is filled with customers, and Murillo says the community’s support over the years has been overwhelming.

“It feels nice because the community likes it and the support to us, they have always been here,” Murillo says.

For the Murillo family, each restaurant location is part of their story—a story they serve up with every plate of food.

“It’s really nice—my cousins and I, we started with one and we decided to open more. People like it, so we are here,” Murillo says.

After more than 20 years in business, the Murillos are still bringing people together with food, family, and celebration.

“Come on down and celebrate! Get those Jell-O shots and tequila!” Murillo says.