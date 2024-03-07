Family of Megan Stedman staying positive, focused on justice as her alleged killer's trial moves to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — On Monday, we learned chilling new details in the murder and disappearance of Megan Stedman.

“It was kind of a hard hit, you know, from hearing from Idaho Falls saying that it was going to be transferred back to Bozeman. I thought we were already kind of settled in where we were going to be at, and now you have to start all over,” says Megan’s older brother, Adrian Mitma.

42-year-old Chris Foiles was arrested in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024. Megan's body was found in their RV. At the time, it was believed that Foiles killed Megan in Idaho Falls, but according to new charging documents filed in Gallatin County, prosecutors say the murder actually happened in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot.

“We always, like, considered that was a possibility. So we were just waiting for more details to unravel, but now we know,” says Megan’s Older Sister Christina Mitma-Momono.

It's been nearly three months since Megan disappeared; her older brother says her loss is still hard to process.

“This altogether has been very challenging for all of us. It does come in waves. It has brought us closer together as a family and has made it stronger, that is for sure. And I'm pretty sure Megan would greatly appreciate that that bond that has been created around,” says Megan’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Alexa Torres.

Megan's family says they want to honor her life by remaining positive and getting justice.

“She doesn't want anybody to go down a dark hole, she just wants us to enjoy our life," says Mitma-Momono, "so we're not going to quit, you know? Like, we just want some accountability. I think justice is a bigger thing. Like, it comes to the reality that women need better support systems.”

The family says they want to make sure that what happened to Megan doesn’t happen again.

“But we want to prevent from this reoccurring and happening to anybody else. We don't want anyone else to fall victim into this kind of crime,” says Torres.

Right now there is no word on when Foiles will be extradited to Montana.