Family of Catherine Sorensen call court process in trial of Chris Wardle 'infuriating'

As legal proceedings continue in the case of Christopher Wardle, accused of attacking and strangling his wife, who later died in a separate incident in February 2023, her family says they’re here to seek justice.

"She had a beautiful soul, and she loved everyone and everything. And sadly, her giving so much love, it didn’t end well for her in the long run," Says one of Catherine Sorensen's daughters, Sarah Baker.

Sarah and Hannah Baker say they’ve been fighting for justice since their mother’s dead body was brought to the Livingston Health emergency room in 2023 by her husband, Chris Wardle.

"I don’t think any of us have had a time to grieve our mother fully because we are constantly trying to fight for justice for her and get answers where answers are due," Says Sarah.

The sisters allege that Wardle purposely isolated Catherine, who also went by Cate, from them, hiding the abuse that was happening from her loved ones.

Hannah says, "All of our relationships—and I feel like I can speak for my sisters as well—was great with my mom right until the moment that she started to be with Wardle. Once that happened, he was really good at manipulating her into separating from us."

Hannah describes a tactic they’ve used to represent their mother in Wardle’s court appearances.

"One of the things we’ve been doing is wearing a light blue color to any court things going on. It’s a good representation for what we’re there for, which is our mom. It was one of her favorite colors, so if you see a light blue color in the courtroom—it’s for Catherine Sorensen," she says.

The family describes their battle for justice within the courts as "infuriating."

"There is no justice. There’s no justice being done. I mean, how do you violate a conditions of release ten times and not get thrown back in jail," says Sorensen's ex-husband, George Goldsmith.

In court Thursday, the Deputy Director of Court Services testified that Wardle has violated his conditions of release in the strangulation case eight times. The most recent violation came after he received a DUI citation.

As for Sorensen’s death, the Park County Attorney says that case is still being investigated.

"And so, the fact that they’ve let this ride for three years, talk about a danger to the community," says Goldsmith.

The family says they hope for Catherine to be remembered as the person she was, despite everything that has happened.

"I have strong faith in the community to keep her memory alive because they all know who my mom was and what she stood for," Sarah says.