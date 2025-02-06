Family of 98-year-old World War II veteran raising funds to keep him at Churchill Retirement Home

MANHATTAN — Montana has a sense of community that’s unlike many other places. And something that really speaks to this community are the stories of the individuals at the Churchill Retirement Home.

"I’m glad I went. I’d do it again if I had to," says Don Swank, a World War II Army veteran.

Watch the story here:

World War II vet's family raising funds to keep him at Churchill Retirement Home

Donald Eugene Swank was born by the Little Bighorn River near Hardin 98 years ago.

"When I was 15, I started to go work on ranches and stuff like that," he says.

Don lived the life of a normal Montana country boy before he was drafted into the Army during World War II.

He says, "I was on the ranch working, 18, when they came and took me to Butte to do my physical and all that stuff. I didn’t even think God would know where I was, but they did."

Don served for two years after being drafted into an artillery unit, spending time guarding Japanese camps.

"I was five days out on the ocean in a big ship going over [to the Philippines] when Japan surrendered," says Don.

Don went back to Montana after his deployment, right to the ranch from where he was picked up.

I asked Don, what’s one thing you’ve learned from 98 years of life?

"Slow down a little bit and live. It goes too quick, too fast," he says.

MTN News

At the beginning of January, Don was moved into Churchill Retirement Home, where his family says his quality of life has greatly improved.

"There are good people here. They’re friendly, they help you, they do anything for you. One came and trimmed my fingernails for me this morning. Can’t beat that," says Don.

And last week, some of the old country boys went on a field trip out to a local farm—something staff says warmed all of their hearts to do.

But like most good things, the home costs money, and Don’s family is raising funds to help keep him there. They've launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of his care:

We've applied for VA help but it won't come soon enough, or be enough when it does come. He sold his house and just spent the last of it to stay another week. His level of care is such that we can't care for him at home anymore. Please help him! He'd never ask himself; he's always been fiercely independent and damn proud of it! My Dad believed his whole life in the American spirit, kindness of human nature, and lending a helping hand. If you ever knew him, you'd love him almost as much as I do. It's been an honor and a privilege to call him Dad.

To learn more, visit the GoFundMe campaign's website.