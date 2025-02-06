'Face of skijoring' Tayler Stobaugh set to compete in her hometown of Big Sky

BOZEMAN — Skiing and horses, two staples here in Montana. And in case you didn’t know, there's a sport involving both called skijoring. So, let's meet the face of that sport who also happens to live right here in our own backyard.

“I’ve rode horses my whole life. My favorite thing to do on a horse is go fast,” Tayler Stobaugh tells me.

Tayler grew up around horses. Born in Washington, she later moved to Montana where she found her permanent home in Big Sky, working on a ranch. But it was back when she was 12, watching a race in Griggs, Idaho, that she discovered skijoring.

“I’m watching the horses just gallop down Main Street, and these skiers are going over jumps and going through gates. And I was just fascinated. And I was like, ‘Wow. I've got to get into it,’" she says.

And if you’re still unsure what this sport is?

“Skijoring is a timed competition. It’s a three-heartbeat team. The horse, the skier, the rider,” Tayler explains.

The horse pulls the skier through a course containing jumps, gates, and other obstacles. The fastest time and cleanest run wins.

In 2023, Tayler was named the face of skijoring, by SKIJOR USA. But she tells me it’s been a long road to get there. In fact, the first race she signed up for?

“People were like ‘Can you ski? We need skiers.’ And I was like. yeah I can ski but I want to ride a horse. And this one gal said, ‘If you ski behind me, you can ride one of my horses.’ And I was like, done!” says Tayler.

A few months after, Tayler went and bought the horse she rides today: Little Bo Peep.

“Ever since then I just live, breathe, eat skijoring,” says the face of the sport.

Tayler races in the highest level of skijoring competitions across the West, her horse always placing in the top 5 to 10. But Tayler's proudest moment of her entire career? Her first race in the big leagues. When she was unexpectedly matched with her now-regular partner, Colter Fretwell.

“He’s like, ‘By the way there’s a gap jump. It’s like 20-30 feet over a truck. Can your horse get me over it?’ I was like, I don’t know. I hope so,’” Tayler says.

Race day comes. Tayler is halfway through the course. And here comes the gap jump.

“And I scream, ‘Go Bo go!’ And just kicked her. All of a sudden, I’m pushed back into my saddle. She dug into the ground and hit this other gear,” Tayler recalls. “I’m past the gap jump and I’m able to look over, and I can see Colter just soaring over the gap jump and almost missing the landing.”

Tayler placed high in that race but didn’t get the gold. This weekend, Big Sky is hosting a skijoring competition. And although Tayler only races for the love of the game, she still hopes to get that W in her hometown.

“Big Sky is one of the most technical courses to do. Which is great. It's not just an all-out horse race, but it would be pretty awesome to win. And get that Big Sky Buckle because I want it. I want it so bad," says Tayler.

Tayler will be competing in open Saturday and Sunday this weekend. If you want to come out and watch her, keep your eyes peeled for her iconic American Flag get up.