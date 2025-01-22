Ennis commission to consider an advisory board for resort tax talks

This Thursday, Jan. 23, the Ennis Town Commission will be voting on whether to form a group that will determine whether a resort tax proposal will be seen on June’s ballot.

During the town’s January 16th meeting, commissioners discussed whether a focus group should be formed to identify the need and viability of a resort tax in Ennis.

According to town officials, if put on the ballot, this will be the fourth time local government has tried to approve a resort tax.

During the meeting, Mayor Nici Haas emphasized that the group, “Would focus on the community and that they would decide as a community where to go.”

Resort taxes have been an unpopular notion in the area—with businesses saying they are concerned about losing customers as a result.

But during the January 16th meeting, one resident commented, “I am not originally a fan of the resort tax but what’s changing my mind is we don’t have any money”.

The town of Ennis has struggled to keep up with the demand of increased tourism and the effect on its aging infrastructure—notable by complaints of parking and the most recent water main break.

I spoke with Chris Gentry—owner of Madison Valley Foods—she told me past attempts to pass the tax lacked the education and transparency needed.

She says many residents were confused about how the taxes would be paid and where the money would go.

Gentry adds that she supports the proposal of a resort tax because she sees it as a way to reinvest in the community’s infrastructure.

The discussion and vote to form this advisory group will begin Thursday January 23rd, at 6:15.