Eagle Mount sees more opportunity to serve as Bridger Bowl continues to grow

BOZEMAN — As Bridger Bowl continues to expand, so is local non-profit Eagle Mount, which will provide more opportunities to people with disabilities and benefit the organization.

“Expansion just means more terrain we can go explore,” said Drew Asaro, the adaptive recreation associate director at Eagle Mount.

Eagle Mount has been helping people with disabilities ski at Bridger Bowl for more than 40 years.

“This hut that we’re sitting in was a closet at one point and it has just expanded and expanded,” said Asaro.

They provide special gear like a harness so almost anyone can make it down the mountain.

“So for our participants that have a history of seizures, for safety we have them put on one of our harnesses. It is just like your classic hiking harness,” said Asaro.

He got involved with the non-profit after suffering an injury.

“I started out at Eagle Mount as a participant. I broke my back skiing up at Big Sky in 2018 and Eagle Mount was there to teach me how to ski right after my accident," Asaro said.

If and when Bridger Bowl expands, Asaro says more of their kids will be able to ski.

“Volunteers get smiles on their faces from, ‘Oh that, I taught this kid today how to do an s-turn,'” said Asaro.

While it is unknown when the expansion and other changes will happen, Eagle Mount will continue its work.

“It's really the community of Bozeman that keeps Eagle Mount running,” said Asaro

To learn more about volunteering or how to participate through Eagle Mount, click here.