DOGE set to shut down multiple Montana government offices in effort to reduce federal spending

BOZEMAN — At least 12 government offices in Montana are currently on the chopping block as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the size of the federal government. One of those buildings is the Bozeman Fish Health Center. But do you know why these facilities are all at risk of being shut down?

According to the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, the Trump administration plans to shut down multiple Social Security offices, Border Patrol facilities, wildlife stations, and other buildings used for federal work across Montana—part of a massive cost-cutting campaign influenced by billionaire Elon Musk.

At least 12 leased Montana facilities are to be eliminated or have already been terminated, amounting to a total cost cut of $2.7 million.

One of the facilities set to close by the end of September? The Bozeman Fish Health Center. According to its website, the center moved to its current building in 1996 and since then has provided aquatic animal health services and information that contributes to health, survival, restoration, and enhancement of fish and other aquatic species. The cost of the center's lease? An annual $241,265.

Another Bozeman facility set to close is Bozeman’s U.S. Geological Survey Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center, near Montana State University. According to its website, the center produces and distributes scientific information needed to manage and restore the ecosystems and associated plant and animal communities of the Northern Rockies. This lease amounts to $369,838 per year.

I reached out to Montana's U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, both of whom issued statements in support of protecting federal resources for Montanans.

Sen. Sheehy’s spokesperson stated, “Senator Sheehy is in touch with the relevant federal agencies on this issue. As the administration works to rein in spending and deliver government services more efficiently, Senator Sheehy is committed to working with our federal partners to ensure cuts are targeted responsibly and the critical frontline resources and services Montanans rely on are protected.”

A statement from a representative of Sen. Daines said, “Senator Daines is working closely with the appropriate agencies to ensure critical services for Montanans are uninterrupted as President Trump works to reduce waste within the federal government.”

I also reached out to Congressman Ryan Zinke, whose spokesperson replied:

Paying for empty buildings is not in the best interest of Montana taxpayers. If a federal agency is renting a building that is larger than it needs, then finding more affordable office space that fits the public’s needs and still delivers the public service is a prudent cost-saving measure. We understand that the functions of the agencies will not shutter, they are just switching addresses.

When I asked where these agencies would be moving to, the spokesperson suggested I contact the agencies in question. I reached out to both the Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center, as well as the Bozeman Fish Health Center and have not yet received a reply.

This is a developing story and we will update you if we get more information.