Do Not Consume advisory issued for Sheridan water

SHERIDAN — Officials in Sheridan have issued a Do Not Consume advisory for the town’s water system after a break that has dewatered the storage tank. This can cause the potential introduction of multiple contaminants in the drinking water.

The Madison County Water and Sewer District said residents should not use tap water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or preparing baby formula until further notice. Water can still be used for bathing, washing dishes, and laundry.

Contaminants that may be suspected include fecal coliform and E. coli bacteria, which can indicate contamination from human or animal waste, health officials said. Such contamination may contain microbes that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, and other symptoms.

There may be increased risk for people with severely compromised immune symptoms, infants and some elderly, when exposed to contaminated water. It is advised for these people to seek advice from health care providers about drinking water.

Bottled water is available for residents, and the advisory will stay in place until testing confirms the water is safe. No timeline has been given for when that could happen.

Updates will be posted on the Madison County website and through local alerts. Residents with questions can also contact the Water and Sewer District office.