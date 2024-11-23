Demand for 2024 Cat-Griz tickets is the highest on record

BOZEMAN — Cat-Griz is happening here at Bobcat Stadium, where 21,000 tickets have been sold. So if you haven’t gotten yours yet, you may be out of luck.

"We have a sold-out football game. We’re expecting a full house here at Bobcat Stadium for Cat-Griz, and we couldn't be more excited," says Michael Becker, spokesperson for Montana State University (MSU).

According to data from Vivid Seats, the demand for Cat-Griz tickets this year is the highest on record—the average sale price being $320. Taking a look online, resale prices range anywhere from $175 to $250.

For students, 4100 tickets were reserved, which are free—if you can get them in time.

"It’s a queue. It’s randomized if you get in there or not. The site actually crashed as we were going to get tickets, so we had to wait there for 10 minutes not knowing if it was going to come back online," says MSU student Connor Brost.

Chatting with more students on campus, they say it can be quite the ordeal trying to secure tickets.

"Two computer screens open and a phone. I logged on 15 minutes before, it was intense," recalls Hannah Thomas.

Becker says student tickets were gone in just 35 minutes.

"It happened really quick and then it shut down and it said there weren’t any tickets left. But then it came back, and it was like five minutes until we got tickets," says Katya Nederhouser.

If you’re one of the folks who didn’t get tickets and can’t justify a multi-hundred-dollar ticket purchase, don't worry—you can still see the action.

Becker says, "There are a number of watch parties available. We have a story posted to Montana.Edu right now. Folks can log in and there’s a link there to watch parties organized by the MSU Alumni Foundation.

And it’s probably safe to assume most places with a TV will be airing what could be a history-making game for the Bobcats.