Daines urges airlines to add more flights for Bobcat fans heading to Frisco

Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines wrote a letter to multiple airline CEOs, urging them to add flights from Bozeman to Frisco ahead of the FCS National Championship football game.

The 2024 Montana State Bobcat Football season has been one for the history books—an undefeated record and now, heading down to Frisco to face off, once again, against the North Dakota State Bison.

Bobcat Stadium has been a hub of activity each game, and now that the Cats are hitting the road, fans are looking for a way to support their team in Texas.

“Look at what’s going on at Bobcat Stadium: over 20,000 fans packing that stadium,” Sen. Daines said. “I knew that we were going to need more capacity in terms of airline availability to get our fans down to Frisco.”

Sen. Daines wrote a letter to the CEOs of United, Southwest, American, and Delta Airlines to inquire about additional flights from Bozeman to Dallas-Fort Worth. United Airlines added one direct flight, which sold out quickly. Sen. Daines noted that he’d love to see additional flights added to the roster.

According to the booking website Orbitz, there are other direct flights from Bozeman to Dallas; however, the average cost of a roundtrip will set you back about $1700.

Daines also said that he and Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota were talking a little football on the Senate floor last week.

“I was keeping my Bobcat humility; we’ve faced the bison before.,” Sen. Daines said. “I tell you, this is a better Bobcat team this year, and you learn a lot from going to the national championship game a couple of years ago. I like our odds in Frisco, and I’m sure there will be a bet between the North Dakota senators and myself.”

A fun note to add: it’s been 40 years since the Bobcats won the national championship, and that year happened to be the year that Sen. Daines graduated from MSU.

The Bobcats square off against the North Dakota State Bison at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. MST.