Daines talks Senate priorities for the new year as Sheehy set to be sworn in

BOZEMAN — The start of a new year means the start of a new chapter in the U.S. Senate; for the first time in over 100 years, Montana is sending two Republican senators to Washington.

Montana's Senior Senator Steve Daines will be escorting Senator-elect Tim Sheehy when he is sworn in on Jan. 3. Daines notes that this is the first time in 114 years that there have been two Republican senators representing Montana; however, he underlines the importance of the work that is out in front of them.

"It’s time to govern, we’ve got some important priorities," Daines said. "Highest priority is securing that border, tackling inflation, stopping wasteful unnecessary spending, and then make sure we preserve the tax cuts that President Trump put in place back in 2017."

Sheehy will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 3. He will only be the most junior senator for a few days until West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice completes his term as governor and joins the Senate.