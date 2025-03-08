Daines addresses drug trafficking in Gallatin County, DOGE, and federal layoffs during Bozeman stop

BOZEMAN — Senator Steve Daines was in Bozeman on Friday to tour the new Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office facility and answered questions regarding drug trafficking in the area, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shutdowns, as well as Yellowstone National Park layoffs.

"I think the public needs to know what’s in our community and here in Gallatin County. It’s very eye opening. Very alarming. And I’m very thankful for these men and women keeping us safe," says Senator Daines.

Daines addresses drug trafficking, DOGE, and federal layoffs during Bozeman stop

Daines spoke with Sheriff’s Office officials about how building trust within the Hispanic community will help better address the presence of gangs and cartels.

Undersheriff Jeremy Kopp says, "If we can’t develop relationships with those that are here legally and lawfully working and doing all the right things, we can’t work collaboratively to find the ones that are here for nefarious reasons."

The senator went on to answer questions regarding Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency shutting down buildings in Montana.

"I think some of those lists that came out on some of the properties in Montana, it’s very premature to suggest those leases will be terminated," he says.

Sen. Daines says he’s working with DOGE to determine where inefficiencies may be happening and where costs could be cut.

"For example, if you have four disparate federal office buildings in a community and each is half empty, it would maybe be better to consolidate down to two instead of four that are half empty. That’s what they’re looking at," he explains.

Senator Daines then addressed the outrage over federal layoffs at Yellowstone National Park, saying he is in close contact with park superintendent Cam Sholly and wants to ease tensions.

"Out of eight to nine-hundred Yellowstone employees, there were 30 probationary employees. Of those thirty, only seven lost their jobs," he says.

Daines goes on to say that some of those employees may actually be reinstated and that he’s working with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to address seasonal hiring freezes.

"I called Doug and said, look, there’s a freeze on seasonals, we need to unfreeze that. Because if we don’t get the EMTs and such hired that are needed for the peak season, we’re not going to be able to serve the public effectively come summertime," he says.