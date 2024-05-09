Crews make steady progress on Carbella Bridge rebuild in Park County

Two years after Yellowstone River flooding destroyed Carbella Bridge near Gardiner, builders are making steady progress on its rebuild.

The new truss bridge will be two lanes and capable of supporting heavier traffic and future floods.

I visited the work site, where officials say they just completed truss assembly and are working on backfilling behind the bridge abutments.

These are some of the last steps of assembly before the bridge deck is installed later this month.

Construction is anticipated to be complete by September 2024.

All construction updates can be found at the official Carbella Bridge Replacement Project website.