Conservation at heart of new Ted Turner exhibit at Museum of the Rockies

"Conserving America’s Wildlands: The Vision of Ted Turner" is a photography exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies (MOR), showcasing conservation through photos taken by Rhett Turner at various Turner properties.

“He is really focusing on wildlife conservation, in particular, the conservation lands preserved by his father, Ted Turner,” MOR Director of Development Patricia Erikson said.

From the Rocky Mountains to the Dakota’s, and down south to the panhandle, the exhibit invites visitors to gaze upon the wildlife of America, preserved through the Turner family network of properties.

“Most exhibits are in the works months and months before the exhibit arrives, and I believe this exhibit was planned out about a year and a half ago,” Erikson said.

When the exhibit opened to the public in January, Rhett Turner was in attendance and guided people through a walk of the gallery.

“We had hundreds of people show up, and he did a gallery walk and the gallery was full of people! They really wanted to talk about the wildlife that was in the photographs, and they also wanted to talk about his photography process and the equipment that he uses,” Erikson said.

"Conserving America’s Wildlands: the Vision of Ted Turner" will be on display until April 24.