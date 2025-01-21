BOZEMAN — A controversial housing development in Bozeman has been given the green light to move forward by the city.

The Guthrie project was denied in July by city commissioners after neighbors pushed back against the development, citing concerns of traffic, parking, and neighborhood integrity.

City approves controversial Guthrie development in downtown Bozeman

The project, by Homebase Partners, would be a 91-unit, four-story housing complex.

According to the Bozeman Real Estate Group, in March 2024, developer Andy Holloran of Homebase hoped the Guthrie would provide housing for the service and hospitality workers in a downtown location.

