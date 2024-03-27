Chipotle to open second Bozeman location on city's west side

BOZEMAN — A new Chipotle is set to open up on the west side of Bozeman, located at the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Oak Street at the Northwest Crossing Development.

Parker Lange, development manager at Providence Development, tells MTN that the location will showcase Chipotle’s new concept, “Chipotlane”—where people order their food through the app and pick it up at the restaurant.

The new location will make it Bozeman’s second location. It’s a part of the Northwest Crossing development which has 150,000 square feet of commercial space planned.

A hot yoga studio, Black Orchid, opened at the site in December; developers are also planning a dental office.

Lange says that Providence Development sees a need for more food options and is eyeing more options for the west side of Bozeman.

The 160-acre site will also add residential development; more than 300 luxury apartments will be built on the site, and more than 300 homes are under construction as part of the first phase.

When all is said and done, the site is slated to have more than 700 homes.

Lange expects ground to break on the new Chipotle this fall with a planned opening in Summer 2025.