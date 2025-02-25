BOZEMAN — Around the world, millions of Catholics have been watching Pope Francis's health pretty closely as he continues to receive treatment for health-related issues. Here across southwest Montana, Catholics are still keeping a close eye.

“Our Holy Father is ill. And so, we're all praying for him. Of course concerned for him, especially at, 88,” says Fr. Leo Proxell.

Watch the story here:

Catholics in Bozeman pray for Pope Francis as he remains in critical condition

News of a kidney issue over the weekend caused concerns for many Catholics, including Father Leo Proxell at Holy Rosary.

“Affects us as Catholics that, when the Holy Father, you know, if he says something or if he is ill or if you know, something happens to him, we're always concerned about,” says Proxell.

Father Leo says many people from southwest Montana and around the world have been keeping a close eye on the Pope's health.

“Worldwide appeal for the Holy Father has really grown I think because people see always that the Pope is a man of peace,” says Proxell.

Farther Leo says this last year he had the chance to be in Rome and listen to Pope Francis in person.

“He was so personable, that that so wonderfully impressed me. Then so peaceful. Yeah, this is what the Lord wants," says Proxell.

Father Leo says in the meantime, he and many others wish for the Pope's recovery.

“We hope that the Holy Father continues in his ministry. And, you know, until the Lord calls him home,” says Proxell.