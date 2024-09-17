Car lover seriously injured in crash that totaled his classic truck sees support from fellow 'Car Guys'

BOZEMAN — On Sept. 6, Bob Harrison was driving his custom-built 1940 Chevy pickup down Frontage Road between Belgrade and Manhattan when another vehicle crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

The crash left Bob in critical condition and his truck totaled. So, when Bob’s fellow car lovers heard this news, they were not just going to stand by.

“Bob had that truck, we figured, right around 50 years. It was everything to Bob,” says Gary Shanafelt.

Gary has been friends with Bob for around 10 years. He tells me Bob has lived in the Gallatin County area most of his life. He even graduated from Manhattan High in 1964.

Gary and Bob became friends through their shared love for custom cars. Gary’s car is a 1957 Chevrolet 3100. Bob's was his 1940 Chevy pickup.

“He’s had it since it was an original truck. But it was pretty custom when he was involved in that accident,” says Gary.

Gary and Bob are in a local group called “The Car Guys," which is made up of over 100 car lovers from around Gallatin County. Last Tuesday, they all met up at a retirement home to set up a car show for the residents. That’s when Gary got the news.

“That was the first time I became aware of it. One of my friends came in and he showed me the pictures and I was just sick when I saw them,” says Gary.

Bob survived the crash on Sept. 6 but was immediately flown to Billings for emergency care.

“He’s pretty beat up. He’s got a broken leg, a broken pelvis, he’s got problems with his vertebra. He’s just in really rough shape, so that’s why I thought we’d start a GoFundMe,” says Gary.

Gary tells me he and his fellow members of The Car Guys have been working together to create the fundraiser, as well as raise awareness for Bob. I asked Gary what it means to him to be a part of this car-lover community.

“You know, you have common interest. And that’s what draws people together. And when somebody’s down and out, usually everybody picks up the load. And that’s what makes it nice to be in a group like that," he says.

The 1940 Chevy pickup is totaled, and Bob is currently in an induced coma. But Gary says the car lovers haven't given up hope for their friend.

“It’s not only physical, it’s mental to try and get back on your feet. And we hope he doesn’t give up. But he’s pretty strong, and you know, maybe this will help him think, ‘Hey, maybe I can get down the road to get another truck someday,’” says Gary.

To learn more and find out how you can help, visit Bob Harrison’s GoFundMe page.