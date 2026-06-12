Butte strongman attempts to lift 96,000 pounds in one hour to benefit local addiction recovery home

BUTTE — A Butte strongman is combining a world record attempt with a community fundraiser this weekend.

Ray Hibnes will attempt to lift more than 96,000 pounds in one hour using a kettlebell at Kinetic Fitness in Butte on Saturday. The effort will raise money for Butte Spirit Homes, a local addiction recovery organization working to build a new home for recovering addicts.

WATCH: Butte strongman's world record attempt benefits addiction recovery

Butte strongman attempts world record kettlebell lift to raise money for addiction recovery home

"To just do it by myself just feels empty," Hibnes said.

Hibnes joined the Montana Tech Orediggers football team as a walk-on in 2001. He now works in IT and also coaches youth strength training. He said he sees the world record attempt as an opportunity to give back.

"I think it's good to use that novel event to, you know, raise money for something in the community," Hibnes said.

Sean Weisner of Butte Spirit Homes said the effort means a great deal to his organization.

"I think it's an inspiration. I mean, what he is doing is amazing. A world record is like kinda hard to wrap my head around," Weisner said.

"Just so honored that, yeah, he's doing this for us, and I think it's an inspiration for the community. It's an inspiration for our organization and really everyone," Weisner said.

Hibnes has previous world record experience. In 2024, he beat a Swiss world record holder for the most weight lifted by a kettlebell in one minute. Last year, he attempted the 3-minute record but came up short after judges disqualified some of his lifts.

This time, Hibnes is leaning on a team of fitness experts to help him maintain proper form throughout the hour-long attempt. Adonis gym fitness coach Tyler Griffin and Kinetic Fitness coach Jed Fike are working with Hibnes to keep proper form and act as expert witnesses for the world record attempt.

"I help time the event and make sure Ray is keeping good form," Fike said.

Proper kettlebell swing technique requires a wide base, straight arms, a dip down, and then an explosive drive through the hips while keeping the core tight and eyes level with the bell.

Kinetic Fitness owner Melissa Kindt put the challenge in perspective.

"The kettlebell that Ray will be swinging is about as heavy as I am," Kindt said. "So, that's incredible strength," Kindt said.

The attempt is scheduled for June 13 at Kinetic Fitness in Butte. You can head over to the event page to donate to the cause and reserve a spot to watch as Hibnes makes the world record attempt.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

