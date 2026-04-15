Butte Marine Lyndsay Alt receives the Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation from Gov. Greg Gianforte

BUTTE — Lyndsay Alt was present with the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation on April 15th at the Silver-Bow County Courthouse during the kick-off of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s 56 County Tour.

Alt, who currently works for Butte-Silver Bow County, is one of 61 recipients across the state honored for her armed forces service and service to the local community.

"Corporal Lyndsay Alt, no one better embodies our Montana values and commitment to service than our veterans," Gianforte said. "As a veteran, you’re a critical part of the fabric of our state and our communities."

Alt was nominated by her friend, Amanda Opp, for her service in the Marine Corps from 1997 to 2001.

During the ceremony, Governor Gianforte noted that Alt graduated from boot camp at the top of her class before being assigned to Quantico with the Marine Security Battalion.

Part of her assignment was to work alongside FBI and DEA agents in support of logistics for events like the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington DC. She was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her service with the battalion.

"Your commitment to service reflects a proud family legacy," said Gianforte.

"Your grandfather Bernie and grandmother Lucille both served in the Marine Corps, passing down values of resilience, patriotism, and dedication that you have carried forward."

In 2020, Alt's design was chosen to be the official logo for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home located in Butte.

Alt works in the B-SB chief executive office as a project manager. She also works as the assistant coordinator for the Veterans Treatment Court in Butte.

"Our vets court is one of the things that I love the most, you know, and it helps so many vets that are struggling and now we have the bus route that goes out to the VA clinic that we finally got that in place so when they can’t drive or when they’re older it’s just I love it every time because it helps me too," Alt said.

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