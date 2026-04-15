Butte healthcare training facility combats nursing shortage by preparing new certified nursing assistants

BUTTE — A new training center for certified nursing assistants in Butte has already helped over 60 students enter the medical field, saving local nursing facilities thousands of dollars on traveling nurse fees.

Prosperity Training Center in Butte is training the next generation of certified nursing assistants to help combat a massive healthcare worker shortage across Montana and the nation.

After just a few months of operation in the Mining City, the facility has already sent students into the high-demand career path. Program director and registered nurse Sheri Andersen said that training local CNAs can save skilled nursing facilities more than $5,000 in fees paid to traveling nurses.

WATCH: A Butte training center is combating a national shortage by preparing the next generation of Certified Nursing Assistants

Butte training center combats nursing shortage by preparing the next generation of healthcare workers

"There is a huge shortage of CNAs right now," Andersen said. "We’ve actually put a lot of CNAs out in Butte, so it’s not as bad as it was."

Andersen, who has about two decades of nursing experience, recently changed careers to become the program director at Prosperity, a California-based company. She oversaw the renovation of part of an old Butte building that had sat vacant for 10 years. The space previously served as state offices and initially housed St. James Hospital.

"I basically built everything here," Andersen said. "They asked if I wanted to knock any walls down, actually, this wall right here, there was a wall."

Andersen sweeps her hand over the open area where a wall once was. The larger space is now one of two classroom spaces. The remodeled front part of the building also includes storage space, a bathroom, and office space.

Students at the center are eager to enter the medical field. Angelina Cunningham is working to obtain her CNA license, inspired by her grandmother, who worked as a nurse. She says compassion is a key characteristic of a good CNA.

"I do know at some point in our lives we will all be in a bed or needing care — no matter how extensive the care may be," Cunningham said. "I really just love the aspect of being able to care for others."

Fellow student Haylee David-Stewart, who has been working online and commuting to Butte for in-person training courses, says having empathy is also important.

"Being empathetic towards everyone... that’s a main thing," David-Stewart said. "Everyone comes from different backgrounds, so just being able to put differences aside and still be there for one another, that’s like a really big thing."

Andersen said $3,000 dollars in grant funding from Butte-Silver Bow County has made the program successful in the Mining City, with scholarship funding for some students. She said there are plans to open more Prosperity Training Centers throughout the state.

"There’s a lot of traveling CNAs; those traveling CNAs are very expensive for the facility," Andersen said. "But now with all these new CNAs, we're not going to be as short-staffed, and it's so much better for the city and the whole state of Montana."

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