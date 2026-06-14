Butte Family YMCA aquatic center reopens after 10-week closure for heating system repairs

BUTTE — The Butte Family YMCA is celebrating the reopening of its aquatic center after a 10-week closure to replace the pool's heating system.

The Simperman Corette Aquatic Center reopened Tuesday, May 26, at 5 a.m., according to Stephanie Feist with the Butte Family YMCA.

WATCH: The Butte Family YMCA is celebrating the grand reopening of its aquatics center after a 10-week closure for a major heating system repair

Butte YMCA celebrates grand reopening of aquatics center after 10-week closure

"Today we're here to celebrate that on Tuesday, May 26th at 5 a.m., we were able to reopen," Feist said.

The closure impacted community members of all ages. Over 10 weeks, community partners stepped in to host an annual water safety course for 300 third-grade students, swim team members, and Special Olympics athletes.

"It was really a gut check, if you wanna call it that, and so we are so thankful we have community partners that helped us out with facilities," Feist said.

The pool repair project is estimated to cost more than $150,000. The YMCA secured a $50,000 grant from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, along with matching donations from more than 40 local businesses and individuals.

Town Pump Charitable Foundation Director Bill McGladdery said the donation was meant to inspire broader community involvement.

"We just felt it was important for us to make a nice donation that would create a match opportunity to get others in the community involved in supporting the new boilers and getting these pools back up and seeing kids in there splashing around once again," McGladdery said.

Butte Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Sorini spoke at the reopening celebration.

"It is an honor to be here today to do the reopening of the Simperman Corette Aquatic Center, and I think of the quality of life that the Y has brought to our community," Sorini said.

11-year-old Riptide Aquatics Club swimmer Gracelynn Renz said learning to swim is a lifelong skill.

"I think it's important because it's a really good thing to learn when you're older so you can get out of the water for safety reasons," Renz said.

Fellow Riptide swimmer Bryher Fitzpatrick said she is glad to have the pool back.

"I really like it. I grew up at the Y, and I'm very grateful that," Fitzpatrick said.

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