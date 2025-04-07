Brock Tessman chosen as next president of Montana State University, succeeding Waded Cruzado

BOZEMAN — The Montana Board of Regents announced on Monday that it has extended an offer to Dr. Brock Tessman to become the 13th president of Montana State University.

The board said in a press release that Dr. Tessman has verbally accepted the position “pending final employment contract negotiations and formal approval by the Board of Regents at its May meeting.”

“As a proud MSU alumnus and member of the Search Advisory Committee, I knew our charge was not to replace President [Waded] Cruzado, but to identify a successor who could lead the institution into the future with the same level of passion and dedication,” Regent Dean Folkvord stated in the release. “I think we succeeded, and I look forward to working with Dr. Tessman as he takes the reins.”

Dr. Tessman will join MSU from Northern Michigan University, where he has served as president since February 2023. According to the release, his prior roles in higher education include Deputy Commissioner for Academic Affairs in the Montana University System and Dean of the Davidson Honors College at the University of Montana.

“Montana State University holds a special place in my heart given my previous work within the Montana University System,” Dr. Tessman said. “I am honored by this opportunity to serve as MSU’s next president and look forward to building on its incredible legacy.”

After formal approval by the Board of Regents, Dr. Tessman will start his tenure as MSU president on July 1, 2025.