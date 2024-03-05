Watch Now
Bridger Bowl gets nearly 2 feet of new snow on Sunday

Posted at 6:00 PM, Mar 04, 2024
BOZEMAN — On Sunday morning, Bridger Bowl ski area reported a whopping 22 inches of new snow—nearly half of its base depth which is currently reported to be 60 inches.

The cars started lining up around 8 a.m. and by 8:30, North Rouse Avenue all the way to Bridger Bowl saw bumper-to-bumper traffic. Some locals say it took almost two hours to make their regular 30-minute drive to the ski hill.

The Bridger Bowl parking lot was full by 9:30 a.m. Those lucky enough to get a spot said snow was waist-deep in some areas for the entire day.

