Bozeman's Help Center moves into new location, increasing access to mental health services

BOZEMAN — After years of fundraising, the Bozeman Help Center is finally moving into its new location.

"So, we launched our 'Answering the Call' campaign in Fall of 2023 and have been fundraising for an expanded and improved space for our clients and our team and really the whole community," says Development and Communications Coordinator Mandy St. Aubyn.

The Help Center, Inc. is a nonprofit that provides 24/7 crisis support to Gallatin County and the surrounding area.

It has been in operation since 1971, with staff and volunteers providing a variety of services over the phone and in person.

St. Aubyn says, "We’ve been dealing with really cramped and tight quarters for a very long time so we’re finally giving them the space to do this really important work."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Montana has high rates of mental health conditions and suicide—and many people struggle to access care.

"Income should not be a barrier for mental health services, especially crisis mental health services. So, we’re just breaking down the barrier of access and making sure that anyone who needs mental health help can get it," says St. Aubyn.

Once known as the Gallatin Mental Health Campus, the first phase of the Help Center’s campaign was purchasing and remodeling the property.

But St. Aubyn says they still need the community’s help for phase two.

"Phase two is renovating another portion of another building on the campus, to be the new home of our Gallatin County Child Advocacy Center, to be bigger and to be able to serve more people," she says.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Help Center, Inc. website.

And if you or a loved one is struggling, call 988 for 24/7 free, confidential support.